Report: CBP on Alert After 10 IEDS Found at U.S.-Mexico Border

Federal authorities are on alert after the discovery of ten IEDs and weapons at the Arizona-Mexico border. The discovery came after authorities from both sides of the border responded to the area for a reported gunbattle.The incident appears to have been a clash in Sonora near a gap in the border fence that has become a popular smuggling point, Fox Business first reported. Just north of that location, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a gunman who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, a handgun, and ammunition.U.S. agents had responded to the location near Nogales, Arizona, after observing an exchange of gunfire on the Mexican side. Available information does not reveal if the gunmen were fighting with a rival group or with authorities.

