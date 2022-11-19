Gateway Pundit

Doctors in Ontario are reportedly being advised to consider using psychiatric medicines on patients who refuse the vaccine. During an interview at ‘Let Freedom Reign Tour,’ Physician and Cancer Researcher Dr. William Makis claimed that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario sent out a note to doctors implying that their unvaccinated patients may be suffering from a mental illness and should be prescribed psychiatric medicine. “So this has come out recently out of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. The college sent out a letter or a memo to all the doctors in Ontario suggesting to them now, so far, they’re not mandating it, they’re just suggesting it, that any of their unvaccinated patients, that they should consider that they have a mental problem and that they should be put on psychiatric medication. So far, it’s just a suggestion,” Dr. Makis told Lynn Tyler Thompson. “But the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario should not be making these kinds of suggestions. This is extremely unethical and this is a very, very slippery slope. If they’re suggesting that people who wish to have bodily autonomy and don’t want an experimental vaccine, that there may be something mentally wrong with them, that is a very, very dangerous, slippery slope that we’re on,” he continued.

Bombshell Video: Dr. William Makis states that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario 🇨🇦 is suggesting to Ontario doctors that "unvaccinated" people are mentally ill and in need of psychiatric medication.



Makis: "That is a very dangerous slippery slope that we're on." pic.twitter.com/nWlC6Ei06X — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) November 19, 2022

Read more