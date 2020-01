Breitbart:

The communications director of the Catholic diocese of Maiduguri in Nigeria has confirmed that a bride-to-be and her bridal party were beheaded December 26 while en route to the December 31 wedding.

“They were beheaded by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Gwoza on their way to her country home,” Father Francis Arinse told Catholic News Service (CNS), regarding the alleged murders of Martha Bulus and her bridal party.