Report: Blue States Automatically Registering Welfare Recipients to Vote

Several blue states across the United States are automatically registering hundreds of thousands of residents to vote each year whenever they interact with state agencies, including welfare offices, a report from journalist John Fund details.

The report, issued by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, documents the Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) policy now imposed by 23 states and the District of Columbia. All but three of these states are blue states controlled by Democrats.

Fund authored the 2021 book Our Broken Elections: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote with The Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky.

In his report, Fund details how states with AVR get residents on voter rolls when people interact with state agencies — including welfare offices, motor vehicle offices, and unemployment offices.

