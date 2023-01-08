Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s address to the whole company a day after mass layoffs began was a “tone deaf” display in which he cracked jokes but dodged questions from employees, Insider reports.

The company announced this week that it plans to slash 10 percent of its 73,000-person work force, and it has already shown at least 1,000 the door. Benioff was reportedly late to the all-hands, made a crack about ruining the chief technical officer’s birthday, and waxed nostalgic about a round of layoffs two decades ago. “The lack of awareness as to what we’re actually concerned about, and the complete avoidance of Q&A questions, is astonishing,” one employee complained on Slack after the two-hour meeting.

