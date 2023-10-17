Report: Biden’s HHS Imposes Gender Identity Pronoun Mandate on Employees

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is ordering its employees to defy biological reality by referring to transgender coworkers by their “preferred pronouns.”

The HHS, which employs approximately 80,000 people in the United States and abroad, imposed its new “Gender Identity and Non-Discrimination Guidance” late last week, which outlines “employee rights and protections related to gender identity,” according to an alleged HHS email sent to employees and obtained by Catholic News Agency (CNA).

“All employees should be addressed [by] the names and pronouns they use to describe themselves,” the HHS email reads.

The HHS also posted a video to YouTube — designated as “unlisted” — in which HHS Secretary Andrea Palm says the policy allows colleagues “to show up every day as their whole selves.”

