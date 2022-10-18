President Joe Biden’s border chief skips White House gatherings, falls asleeps in meetings and badmouths his colleagues, his critics told Politico in a damning report published on Monday.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus was charged with caring more about reforming the agency’s culture – including charges of racism and violence – instead of addressing the influx of migrants along the southern border.

Magnus also sought to blame other federal agencies for the high number of border crossings, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CBP secures the border while ICE is responsible for arresting and detaining undocumented people that cross over.

‘He’s not in the game,’ one of the five administration officials cited as sources in the story told the news outlet. ‘Every time there’s a meeting and he’s in it, we’ll get to a conclusion and Magnus will have some sidebar issue that he wants to raise and we’re all like ‘What the f*** is that about?’

