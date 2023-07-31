Report: Biden on the Beach (Again) Adding to 360 Days — 39% of His Presidency — Already Spent on Vacation

President Joe Biden hit the sands of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday to begin an extended break from the travails of high office alongside the first lady.

The vacation takes Biden out of Washington, DC, just as Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and erstwhile business associate, is expected to testify on Capitol Hill and share intimate details Monday about foreign ventures he worked on and the level at which the president was allegedly personally involved.

The president will be gone for a full business week bookended by two weekends for a total 10-day trip.

According to RNC research, this is nothing new. The Republican National Committee (RNC) reports since taking office, octogenarian Biden has spent 360 days — 39 percent of his presidency — on vacation.

The RNC calculation of Biden’s absence from the White House follow other revelations about his work-shy manner.

In August 2022 Biden was recorded as having spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware in the 18 months since he was elected president, as Breitbart News reported.

The year before that he was reportedly ensconced at Camp David as the world watched Kabul, Afghanistan fall to the Taliban and mass evacuations began.

By way of perspective, former President Donald Trump spent 132 days away from the White House at his own properties, either at Mar-a-Lago in the winter or Bedminster, New Jersey in the summer while ex-President Barack Obama only spent 38 days of his presidency either at rental properties in Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard.

