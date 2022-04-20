BREITBART:

President Joe Biden is considering backing down on plans to end the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 — the public health authority that has doubled as a border control measure — as Republican lawmakers head to the United States-Mexico border to sound the alarm on illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, a source told Axios that Biden and his top agency officials are considering not following through on their current plans to end the use of Title 42 on May 23 — a move that they admit could bring a wave of illegal immigration never seen before in American history.

Axios reports:

The White House is looking for ways to buy time to avoid a massive influx of migrants that would add to already-historic border numbers. That already endangers Democratic incumbents in states that could decide the Senate majority in November. [Emphasis added] … Endangered Democrats are bluntly and publicly warning of a political disaster in the midterms. They’re pleading with the White House not to give Republicans an opportunity to paint Democrats as the party of open borders. [Emphasis added] “The politics are pretty simple,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. “The Republicans are going to hit Democrats with those videos of people streaming into the United States.” [Emphasis added]

The consideration to delay ending Title 42 comes as two congressional delegations head to the southern border this week.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) is leading a group of congressmen at the California-Mexico border while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is headed to the Texas-Mexico border this week with a handful of Republicans.

