REPORT: Biden Admin Welds Arizona Border Wall Gates Open

A media report revealed that Biden administration officials welded border wall gates open near Lukeville, Arizona.

The open gates allow migrants to freely walk through the border wall and into the Arizona desert. Border Patrol officials admitted responsibility for a decision to weld open flood gates in sections of border wall near Lukeville, the New York Post reported. The admission reportedly came after the agency attempted to blame other federal agencies for the action that allows thousands of migrants to freely cross into what is now the nation’s busiest border sector.

More here.