President Joe Biden’s administration is prepared to send Ukraine a $1 billion weapons package as early as Monday, according to a Reuters report.

The $1 billion weapons package would be one of the largest aid packages the United States has sent Ukraine since Russia invaded the country back in February.

The $1 billion weapons package will include “munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles,” according to Reuters sources, who spoke with the outlet on condition of anonymity.

Specifically, the weapons package will include “munitions for HIMARS, NASAMS surface-to-air missile system ammunition and as many as 50 M113 armored medical transports,” Reuters reported.

However, Reuters’ sources cautioned that the current package, valued at $1 billion, could change before its expected announcement on Monday.

