Former Vice President Joe Biden may appear to promote an easy-going public image, but it’s reportedly a front to hide an explosive temper that frequently manifests itself in emotional outbursts.

In a New Yorker article that focuses on the political problems that Biden’s son Hunter poses for the campaign, anonymous staff members reportedly told the magazine that they are often too “intimidated” to offer their opinions to Biden, fearing a verbal assault from the Democratic presidential front-runner.

Staffers have apparently been quite concerned about the perception created by Hunter Biden when he brought his father together with Jonathan Li, a Chinese businessman with whom the younger Biden is partnered in business.

“Everyone who works for him has been screamed at,” an unnamed former staffer told The New Yorker.

A former White House aide told the magazine, “When I asked members of Biden’s staff whether they discussed their concerns with the Vice-President, several of them said that they had been too intimidated to do so.”