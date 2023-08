At least seven prosecutors in the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office reportedly donated to Democrats during the Hunter Biden probe, raising concerns of partisanship and preferential treatment.

As scrutiny mounts on Special Counsel David Weiss, who serves as U.S. Attorney for Delaware and agreed to a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden after five years of investigation, a Washington Examiner analysis found that at least seven prosecutors in Weiss’s office donated to Democrats.

