At least 500 Americans are reportedly stranded in Afghanistan, contradicting President Joe Biden’s estimate of between 100 and 200, according to the Associated Press (AP) on Sunday. Among those who believe Biden has miscalculated how many Americans remain trapped behind enemy lines includes Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), who told the AP, “the number of U.S. citizens still there and wanting to leave is closer to 500.” And if the family members of those trapped Americans are included, Issa believes the overall “number of people could be as high as 1,000.” “Unless we continue and get the rest of our American citizens, and all those otherwise eligible out, we won’t have done our job,” Issa explained. Rescue operation Allied Airlift 21’s leader Mike Jason told the AP he has spoken to 78 green card holders still in the country, “but that the figure does not capture the scale of the problem. Add their spouses and children to the tally, he said, and the number rises to nearly 400.” Jason also believes there are more trapped Americans than the Biden administration is letting on because Biden’s estimates do not “include their family members who may be green card holders.” For instance, Jason’s operation has identified 45 Americans in Afghanistan but has evidence that more than 250 family members are trapped with them.

