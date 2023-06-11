New York City police officers reportedly endured 32 percent more injuries so far in 2023 than in 2022 as crime plagues their communities.

In an article published Saturday, the New York Post cited New York City Police Department (NYPD) data regarding the issue.

“From Jan. 1 to March 31, citywide, 1,251 on- and off-duty cops were hurt by people using physical force against them, compared to 949 in the first quarter of 2022,” the outlet said.

Of the various injuries officers suffered, 1,179 of them were recorded as minor. However, nearly 50 of them were deemed “substantial” and required the victim to go to a hospital for medical attention.

In addition, 25 were considered “serious” enough for the victim to be admitted into a hospital’s care.

The Post shared images of officers receiving treatment for their injuries:

The outlet’s followers were quick to share their thoughts about the story, one person writing, “WTG, New York! Policing was hard enough already.”

