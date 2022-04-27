Breitbart

Last year saw a record number of reports of antisemitic incidents around the world, a new study in Israel released Wednesday ahead of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance day. The report published by Tel Aviv University’s Center for The Study of Contemporary European Jewry showed incidents peaked in May, during the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza. Conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the coronavirus pandemic also ran rife in 2021, the report showed. The number of antisemitic attacks in the United Kingdom nearly doubled from 97 in 2020 to 173 last year. In Germany antisemitic incidents rose by almost a third in 2019 to 3,028 in 2021. “It’s time to admit: The struggle is failing,” the study’s authors wrote.

