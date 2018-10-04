NEWSMAX:

Chinese spies, using a tiny computer chip, managed to penetrate 30 top US companies, including Amazon and Apple, Bloomberg Businessweek reported Thursday. The report is based on extensive interviews with multiple national security and intelligence agencies.

The attack by Chinese spies reached almost 30 U.S. companies by compromising America’s technology supply chain, according to extensive interviews with intelligence and corporate sources.

Apple Inc and Amazon denied the Bloomberg report that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence.

But Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

Reuters was unable to reach Apple, Amazon or representatives with the FBI, Dept of Homeland Security Agency and National Security Agency for comment.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a written request for comment on Thursday. Beijing has previously denied allegations of orchestrating cyber attacks against Western companies.

Amazon, in a statement published by Bloomberg, said: “We’ve found no evidence to support claims of malicious chips or hardware modifications.”

Apple said it had refuted “virtually every aspect” of the story in on-record responses to Bloomberg. “Apple has never found malicious chips, ‘hardware manipulations’ or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server,” the company said.

Bloomberg reported that the malicious chips were planted by a unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which infiltrated the supply chain of a hardware company called Supermicro. The operation is thought to have been targeting valuable commercial secrets and government networks, the news agency said.

A representative for Supermicro at its European headquarters in the Netherlands said the company was unable to provide an immediate comment.

There have been increased concerns about foreign intelligence agencies infiltrating U.S. and other companies via so-called “supply chain attacks,” particularly from China where multiple global tech firms outsource their manufacturing.