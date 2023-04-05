Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly asked Judge Juan Marchan to hold the trial of former President Donald Trump in January 2024, which happens to be the middle of the presidential primary season.

Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, who was in the courtroom, said that prosecutors had asked for the January 2024 trial date. The Iowa caucuses — the first contest in the Republican primary — will be on February 5, 2024.

That means prosecutors want a trial that would undoubtedly affect the race for the Republican nomination, both by distracting the current frontrunner, and by tarnishing him relative to other candidates in the race.

The requested date would also deprive Republican voters of the opportunity to choose another candidate, in the event that Trump was found guilty. It would force them to vote while the outcome of the trial is still in question.

READ MORE