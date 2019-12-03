THE DAILY CALLER:

Attorney General William Barr disagrees with a key conclusion from the Justice Department inspector general’s investigation regarding the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, according to a new report.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, reports that Barr has told associates that he does not believe that the FBI had enough information to justify opening a counterintelligence investigation into Trump campaign associates in July 2016.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, reportedly determined that the bureau had a solid legal basis to launch the investigation, which initially focused on four Trump campaign associates.

Peter Strzok, the former FBI counterintelligence official who was fired last year over anti-Trump text messages, opened the investigation on July 31, 2016 after the FBI received information from the Australian government regarding an Australian diplomat’s May 10, 2016 meeting with George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser.