Dozens of Chicago schools have reportedly claimed none of their students are proficient in math or reading.

Findings reported by Wirepoints are from the Illinois Department of Education’s 2022 data showing in 55 of the city’s public schools, zero students were proficient in those subjects, according to a Fox News article published Monday.

“It’s yet another indictment of the state’s educational system,” Wirepoints explained in a social media post February 14:

Twenty-two schools had no students reading at their grade level, and 33 more schools said none of their students could do math at grade level.

Fifty-three schools across the state said they had no students proficient in math, while 30 more schools said they had no students who were skilled in reading at their grade level.

However, “Defenders of the current system are sure to invoke covid as the big reason for the low scores,” the Wirepoints report said.

“But a look at the 2019 numbers show that the reading and math numbers were only slightly better than they are now,” it continued.

When many of the nation’s schools went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, some districts thrived by keeping things as normal as they could, Breitbart News reported in March.

