NBC NEW YORK:

All four “potential explosive devices” sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and CNN at Manhattan’s Time Warner Center are thought to be linked, law enforcement officials say.

Two of the devices — one addressed to Clinton’s Chappaqua home, one to Obama in Washington, D.C. — were intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service. Both were discovered at off-site locations and neither the former secretary of state nor former president were ever at risk, officials said.

Another suspicious package — one addressed to ex-CIA chief John Brennan, now an MSNBC contributor — that appeared similar to the other three forced an evacuation of CNN at the Time Warner Center Wednesday.

Columbus Circle was shut down and NYC’s emergency alert system said at 11:10 a.m. that anyone in the vicinity of Columbus and Eighth Avenue should shelter in place immediately. Another alert went out about an hour later saying the device had been safely removed. It was being taken to a Bronx facility.