Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden must reinstate and give back pay to members of the military that were discharged under his COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“These are individuals who we have got to protect this country, and literally be the strongest and the best military in the world. And we’ve always had that,” Van Drew said during “American Agenda” Wednesday. “And now we’re like completely going backwards. That policy has to stop. The military has to be what it is, which is a strong military force, the best in the world, and we can no longer go forward with these policies, and we’ve got to get to people who are let go, were literally discharged, and bring them back because they belong back home taking care of our country.”

