Thursday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said President Donald Trump’s tweet that used 9/11 imagery to criticize Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her recent comments describing the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as “some people did something” was “inciting violence towards Muslims.”

Tlaib said, “No question is he inciting violence towards Muslims, not even only Ilhan Omar, but Muslim-Americans in this country. I share this to all Muslims who are listening to this, Americans, register to vote, vote in 2020, show them the peaceful revolution that we can create to push back against this kind of hate. I want to see 30, 40, 50 percent increases of Muslim-Americans voting. Majority of them are African-Americans they share the same skin color as Ilhan Omar. What he did was put more of us in jeopardy. Hate crime was increased under his leadership towards Muslim-Americans and we need to speak up and the way we can do it is at the polls in 2020. I’m going to be on the streets knocking doors and making sure we have as many people of color coming out to the polls so that we can send a clear, clear answer to this type of hate in our country.”