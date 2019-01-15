DAILY MAIL:

Michigan first-term Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been pictured with a Palestinian activist who has praised Hezbollah and called Jews ‘Zionist terrorists.’

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American congresswoman, drew headlines the day she was sworn in after she was videotaped an evening event saying it was time to ‘impeach the motherf*,’ in a crude comment referencing President Trump.

The line was called out by Republican and Democratic leaders, but Tlaib didn’t apologize.

On Saturday, a supporter tweeted out an image of himself with Rep. Tlaib at another swearing-in ceremony that took place in her home state.

Twitter users soon began digging up his past tweets and comments about terror-backing group Hezbollah, the Washington Examiner reported. Hamideh embraced the publicity and again went after people he called ‘criminal Zionists’ – Israelis.

‘Always loved this heroic resistance leader! Long live Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah!’ he wrote in another tweet. The State Department for years has determined that Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization.