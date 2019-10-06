DAILY CALLER

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib says House Democrats are “trying to figure out” how to arrest Trump officials who resist subpoenas during the impeachment process, promising to “take care of them.” The politician was speaking at a “Congress, Coffee and Congress” meeting on Tuesday. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this. So they’re trying to figure out, no joke, they’re trying to figure out, well, is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? We don’t know. Where do we hold them?” Tlaib suggested people like Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross could be jailed in Detroit. “So I just want you to know I will relay your message, I will tell them they can hold all those people right here in Detroit, we’ll take care of them, and make sure they show up to the committee hearings. We won’t hurt them. We’ll make sure they come and show, right? I’ll make sure that you’re in charge.”

