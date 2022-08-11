Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., compared the Inflation Reduction Act’s 87,000 new IRS agents to a “Democratic militia” during her latest Newsmax appearance.

Tenney argued Wednesday on “The Chris Salcedo Show” that the measure would exacerbate a growing “two-tier” justice system between Republicans and Democrats and facilitate the federal government’s further growth.

“We have way too many people serving in the federal government, and we also have a thing called civil service, where we can’t get rid of people who aren’t doing their job,” Tenney said.

“Whether it’s cooking up a Russian collusion hoax, falsifying information and presenting it to a FISA court, … these people have so much power. Think about what just happened to the former president,” she added, citing the FBI’s recent raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The New York congresswoman then walked through the series of internal department events that led up to the FBI and Justice Department’s raid, which they have not provided a reason for thus far.

