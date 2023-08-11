Rep. Tenney Slams $6B ‘Ransom’ Paid to Tehran: Iranian People’s ‘Blood’ on Biden’s Hands

The Iranian people’s “blood” is on President Joe Biden’s hands, and his administration is responsible for “financing terrorism,” according to Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, who accused the president of paying “ransom” after the Iranian regime transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions in unfrozen assets.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Rep. Tenney addressed the matter, insisting the U.S. government “should never negotiate with terrorists, let alone fund them.” “By giving the Iranian mullahs $6 billion, the Biden administration is responsible for financing terrorism and fueling the continued oppression of the Iranian people,” she asserted.

