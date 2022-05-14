BREITBART:

The Biden Administration has been aware of the threat of a national baby formula shortage for “months,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News – on the same day President Biden claimed only “mind readers” could have anticipated the crisis.

Asked Friday about whether his administration could have taken steps sooner to avoid the current supply crunch of baby formula, Biden replied, “If we’d been better mind-readers I guess we could have.”

“We moved as quickly as the problem became apparent to us,” he continued, adding, “we have to move with caution as well as speed because we got to make sure what we’re getting is, in fact, first-rate product – that’s why the [Food and Drug Administration] has to go through the process.”

The White House also announced Friday that invoking the Defense Production Act to produce baby formula amid the shortage is “on the table.”

But Rep. Stefanik told Breitbart News in a wide-ranging interview on Friday that Biden has been “asleep at the switch,” and that the FDA has known about a pending baby formula shortage for over three months – at least since she reached out to warn them of it in February.

“They’ve known this has been an issue for months. I sounded the alarm and reached out to the FDA in February of this year, after the recall of the Sturgis, Michigan, [Abott Nutrition] manufacturing facility, and we got no substantive response from the FDA. There was absolutely no plan from this administration about how to address that supply chain issue, which has now created even more of a crisis,” Stefanik said.

