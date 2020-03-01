Breitbart:

China cannot be trusted in any of its interactions with the United States and the foreign policy goal should be to “bring the Chinese Communist government to its knees,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) said at the American Conservative Union’s CPAC 2020 on Friday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Perry, a retired Army brigadier general, said on another panel at CPAC that China has already stolen the designs for the U.S.’s most expensive weapons systems, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the C-17, and the F-22.

“For the better part of 40 years your government has told you that China is a strategic adversary so to speak or competitor,” Perry said at the discussion on China. “That if we just infuse them with the capitalist system and get them involved in our market and we got involved in their market that they would become like us.”

“Well, I’m here to tell you that’s all a lie,” Perry said.

