Rep. Rashida Tlaib slammed for Palestinian flag outside Capitol office as fellow lawmaker pushes for ban

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) has been ripped for displaying a Palestinian flag outside her Capitol office even after the slaughter of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists — leading a fellow lawmaker to formally push to “end this silliness.”

The outspoken “Squad” member, who is of Palestinian descent, went viral late Monday when a photo of the flag shared by a Washington Examiner reporter was viewed more than 2 million times.

GOP Rep. Max Miller of Ohio was among those replying to it — sharing an image showing he introduced an amendment that would ban foreign flags from Congress.

“The Palestinian flag should not have a place here,” Miller tweeted.

Instead, “the halls of Congress belong to America” and “should be reserved for flags that embody our great nation,” he wrote on X, the new name for Twitter.

“That’s why I sponsored an appropriations amendment to end this silliness,” he said in reply to the photo of Tlaib’s flag-adorned door.

