Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she won’t ‘ever forget’ colleagues that met with ‘genocidal maniac’ Benjamin Netanyahu as death toll in Gaza tops 20,000

Democrat ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib has sparked fury by branding Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu a ‘genocidal maniac’ – and told her own party colleagues they are supporting a war criminal.The outspoken Michigan representative was censured by Congress and denounced as anti-Semitic last month for defending the October 7 attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead as ‘resistance’.

But she upped her rhetoric against the Israeli Prime Minister claiming he is ‘working to move Palestinians out of Gaza’ as the death toll in the enclave passed 21,000.’Genocidal maniac,’ the Palestinian-born activist wrote on Instagram Stories.’Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal.

