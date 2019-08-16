ROLL CALL

Rep. Rashida Tlaib will forgo a trip to see her aging grandmother in the West Bank after the Israeli government said it would allow a visit on “humanitarian” grounds. In a reversal, Tlaib rejected the conditions laid out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the humanitarian visit, namely, that she not broadcast her support for boycotting Israel over its actions against Palestinians during her stay. Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, was permitted to visit family in the village of Beit Ur al-Fouqa, including her “sity,” only if she agreed to those terms.

READ MORE AT ROLL CALL