NEW YORK POST:

A Detroit grandmother running for Congress is literally up in arms.

Janice Winfrey, the city’s longtime city clerk, has launched a primary challenge to incumbent “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib and says the district is now so unsafe she needs to carry a gun.

“I can’t go to the park by myself anymore and that is concerning to me,” the 62-year-old Democrat told The Post, explaining why she purchased her 22-caliber pistol.

“I would like not to have to carry the gun. I don’t want the gun in my house. I have a 2-year old granddaughter. It’s locked in a safe in a closet on the top shelf. I don’t like it. We don’t believe in that, but I have to feel safe,” said Winfrey, who has served as clerk since 2006.

Winfrey said it was actually a run-in with a Trump supporter after the 2020 presidential election that sent her over the edge. As a city clerk, her work put her directly in the crosshairs of those who claimed the election had been stolen.

“I was walking to my neighborhood park just recovering from COVID. This big white guy comes up to me — and I live in a black community — and says, ‘Ms. Winfrey I am looking for you. Why did you allow Trump to lose?’ There was an exchange,” She recalled.

