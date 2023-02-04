Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax Friday that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for national security reasons.

“I think for many members, certainly for me, I was concerned about her ability to view classified information, such that is required for members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, regarding national security, as well as when you would have world leaders that would ask Rep. Omar to not be present in their countries or to be involved or view critical information that deals with our national security and our relationships with them,” Perry said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “So, those things become a problem.”

House Republicans voted to remove Omar from the committee Thursday after a raucous debate, citing anti-Israel remarks the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker has made in the past.

Read more at Newsmax