Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, credits outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for subtly giving incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the idea about reportedly jettisoning three Democratic Party congressional members — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — from their respective committee assignments before a new Congress convenes Jan. 3.

“[The House Republicans and Democrats] used to police their own back in the day; that was the tradition, and that had been the precedent that was set in Congress for years,” Fallon told Newsmax‘s “John Bachman Now” on Monday.

Fallon then shared how Speaker Pelosi established a “new precedent” by “reaching over the aisle” on dropping former Republican congressmen — Steve King and Paul Gosar — from their House committee assignments after a spate of public controversies.’

