Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that the “swamp is lighting up” to defeat legislation he introduced to implement a four-year ban on federal government contracting with business sponsors of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“I made an attempt this year on the defense bill,” Waltz said on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson. “As we were creating the defense bill, I put an amendment in that said if you’re going to sponsor these Olympics and give our greatest adversary this global propaganda platform and turn a blind eye to all of these atrocities and, oh, by the way, pour billions in that’s funding their military buildup, then you can’t have Defense Department contracts and you can’t sell to the United States military.”

He continued, “The lobbying disclosures were just released, and the hundreds of thousands of dollars that these companies spent on lobbying firms to kill my amendment was just jaw-dropping and truly incredible. So we’re going after it, but the swamp is lighting up.”



In May, Waltz introduced the Beijing Winter Olympics Sponsor Accountability Act with Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Jennifer Wexton (D-VA).

