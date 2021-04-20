The Daily Mail:

Rep Maxine Waters reportedly requested police assistance on Minnesota trip

According to a travel log, Waters requested US Capitol Police escort on Saturday

In front of a large crowd, Waters said she hoped Chauvin was found guilty

She added that protesters needed to ‘get more active, more confrontational’ and they should ignore the curfew in place

Waters has since been slammed by several Republicans following her remarks

Kevin McCarthy moved to censure Waters, saying up to 15 Democrats could vote to censure the congresswoman

McCarthy’s calling for censure because she ‘believes there is value in violence’

Earlier on Monday, McCarthy claimed Waters ‘broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence’ while she was in Minneapolis on Saturday

California Representative Maxine Waters reportedly requested police protection while on a Minnesota trip where she told protesters to get more ‘confrontational’.

According to a travel log obtained by Townhall editor Katie Pavlich, Waters requested a US Capitol Police escort on Saturday.

While images don’t show police with Waters at the protest, the log appears to show a special request for officers to escort her ‘in & out’ of Minneapolis. No other information about the police escort was immediately available.

Waters flew from Dulles International Airport to Minnesota-St Paul International Airport to stand with protesters demanding justice for George Floyd amid the murder case of Derek Chauvin.

In front of a large crowd on Saturday, Waters said she hoped Chauvin was found guilty.

‘I am not happy that we have talked about police reform for so long,’ Waters said, demanding a guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial and adding: ‘If we don’t [get it], we cannot go away. We’ve got to stay on the street.’

She added that protesters needed to ‘get more active, more confrontational’ and they should ignore the curfew in place.

‘We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,’ she said when it comes to police shootings.

Meanwhile, several Republicans have slammed Waters for her remarks.

On Monday, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy claimed that up to 15 Democrats could vote for his motion to censure Waters.

During an interview with on Fox News Primetime, McCarthy said the congresswoman ‘believes there is value in violence’.

‘And now what she has said has even put doubt into a jury,’ McCarthy said, referring to the George Floyd jury that started deliberations on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

‘You had a judge announce that it was wrong. I think this takes action especially when she has a pattern of this behavior,’ McCarthy continued.

More at The Daily Mail