WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

In 2005, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was added to a liberal watchdog’s running list of the most corrupt members of Congress. Waters was added again in 2006 to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’s annual report on D.C. corruption. They added her again in 2009 and one more time in 2011.

The group may want to consider saving a spot for Waters for its upcoming report for 2018.

The congresswoman’s daughter, Karen Waters, is set to collect more than $200,000 for heading a slate mailer operation for her mother’s 2018 re-election campaign, the Washington Free Beacon reported, citing new Federal Election Commission data:

Karen Waters has pulled in hefty payments from the campaign to run a slate mailer operation after the FEC issued an advisory opinion in October 2004 allowing Waters to run the operation from the Citizens for Waters, her mother’s campaign committee. Prior to 2006, Karen ran the arrangement through LA Vote, a state committee in California.

Karen is in charge of slate mailers, or endorsement mailers, in which candidates pay Rep. Waters’s campaign to appear on mailers that are sent to more than 200,000 residents in the South Central Los Angeles area, where Waters holds a good amount of clout. The mailers contain a sample ballot and quotes of support from Waters.

From 2006 through the end of the 2016 election cycle, Karen Waters’ firm, Progressive Connections, has collected more than $600,000 in campaign funds from her mom’s campaign committee, the Free Beacon also reported.