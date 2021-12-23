NBCNews.com

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., was carjacked at gunpoint in a park in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, her spokeswoman said in a statement. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. ET at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, where Scanlon had been attending a meeting earlier in the afternoon, said the spokeswoman, Lauren Cox. Scanlon was unharmed, Cox said in a statement. “She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” the statement said. Two armed men approached Scanlon and demanded the keys to her vehicle – a blue 2017 Acura MDX. Scanlon surrendered the keys and one of the two men drove off with her Acura. The second man entered a separate vehicle and followed the first man, Philadelphia police said.

