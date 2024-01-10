Rep. Mark Green: DHS Chief Mayorkas Has Imported 5 Million Illegal Aliens — Outpacing Annual U.S. Births

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has brought five million illegal aliens to the United States in three years, a foreign population that outpaces the nation’s annual births, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) says.

Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, opened impeachment hearings against Mayorkas on Wednesday. In his opening statements, Green detailed Mayorkas’s expansive Catch and Release network, in which the DHS briefly processes a reported 85 percent of illegal aliens before releasing them into American communities.

“Multiple sources confirmed Secretary Mayorkas admitted that release rates of illegal aliens are currently around 85 percent,” Green said:

All told, DHS numbers indicate that well over three million inadmissible aliens have been released into our country on Secretary Mayorkas’s watch. Factor in the 1.8 million known gotaways, and that’s roughly the population of the state of South Carolina. [Emphasis added]

More here.