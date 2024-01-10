Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested on weapons and assault charges days after cops respond to altercation at restaurant

The ex-husband of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has been arrested on assault charges, three days after the former couple’s altercation at a restaurant.

Jayson Boebert was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, obstructing a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct and third-degree trespassing, according to Garfield County jail records cited by The Daily Beast.

His arrest follows the Saturday evening incident at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, where he called the cops on the firebrand Republican and claimed she had socked him in the face in a case of “domestic violence.”

It was unclear whether the charges were connected to Saturday’s incident in her district.

All of the charges are misdemeanors, except for trespassing, which is classified as a petty offense — and carries up to 10 days in the slammer, a fine, or both, The Daily Beast reported.

