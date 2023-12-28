Rep. Lauren Boebert quits race for current congressional seat, will seek office in more GOP-friendly district

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) announced Wednesday that she will no longer vie for her current congressional seat representing Colorado’s 3rd District and instead run for office in the more Republican-friendly 4th District. “I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025,” Boebert, 37, said in a Facebook post announcing her decision.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” the Republican lawmaker added. Boebert was narrowly re-elected to a second term in the 3rd District last year, winning her race against Democrat Adam Frisch by just 546 votes. Frisch has raised more than three times as much funds as Boebert over the last three months.The 3rd District leans 9 percentage points in favor of Republicans compared to the 27 percentage-point advantage the GOP has in the 4th District, according to the Colorado Sun, which cited an analysis of election results from 2016 to 2020 conducted by Colorado legislative staffers.

