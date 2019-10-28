NEW YORK POST:

California Rep. Katie Hill — who’s been under fire for engaging in a “throuple” relationship with a former female campaign staffer — announced Sunday that she’s resigning from Congress.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill wrote in a statement she shared on Twitter.

“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

The freshman lawmaker was also the target of a House Ethics Committee probe over allegations she was romantically involved with her current legislative director, Graham Kelly.

Read More