New York Post:

Rep. Karen Bass, who is reportedly among Joe Biden’s shortlist of potential running mates, honored a known member of the Communist Party USA by praising him in remarks she then entered into the Congressional Record.

Bass (D-Calif.) delivered the remarks in January 2017 in the wake of Oneil Marion Cannon’s passing, commending him for his “longstanding commitment to serving and uplifting others, and for a century of fighting to make the world a better place.”

“As part of the [Independent Progressive Party], he used economic power to force employers to hire Black and Mexican American workers, using the slogan ‘don’t bank or buy where you can’t work.’ He worked for decades to elect representatives of color to office, including Tom Bradley, Ed Roybal, and even campaigning at age 90 for Barack Obama,” the congresswoman said in her remarks.

The remarks have come to light as the Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman has been under increased scrutiny since emerging as a potential frontrunner to be Joe Biden’s vice president.

