NEW YORK POST:

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, the only Republican in Congress who has called for the impeachment of President Trump, announced Thursday that he is leaving the GOP.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in a Washington Post op-ed, without mentioning the president by name.

“No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us,” the five-term lawmaker, a staunch libertarian, continued.

“I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

Last month, Amash stepped down from the conservative House Freedom Caucus after arguing that Trump had committed impeachable offenses based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“The Republican Party, I believed, stood for limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty — principles that had made the American Dream possible for my family,” he wrote in the op-ed.