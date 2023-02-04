House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan sent out the first subpoenas of the new Republican majority to Biden administration officials on Friday, Politico reported.

The Ohio Republican is targeting documents related to how the FBI treated parents in the wake of alleged threats against school officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Merrick Garland detailed the “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” in a 2021 memorandum encouraging coordination with local law enforcement.

“The Department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate,” Garland wrote.

