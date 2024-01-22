Rep. Jamaal Bowman Proposes $14 Trillion Reparations Plan

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) proposed a $14 trillion reparations plan Tuesday “for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people in the United States.”

The progressive congressman called on the federal government to foot the bill, arguing that there’s a way to pay for it “without raising taxes on anyone.”

“When COVID was destroying us, we invested in the American people in a way that kept the economy afloat,” Bowman told the Journal News in an interview published January 16. “The government can invest the same way in reparations without raising taxes on anyone.”

“Where did the money come from?” he continued. “We spent it into existence.”

Bowman is among nine sponsors in support of H.R. 414, a resolution introduced by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) in May 2023 to recognize that the U.S. “has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people in the United States.”

