Rep. Ilhan Omar More Treacherous Than Controversial,President Donald Trump needn’t have to have suggested sending Ilhan Omar back to the country of her birth. Omar’s already in Somalia, if not physically, there in heart and fiery spirit. Trump has called out members of the so-called “Squad” who continue to work feverishly in radicalizing America. But that was yesterday’s Trump/Squad controversy. Today Omar—sworn in to Congress on a copy of her grandfather’s Quran—is publicly calling for protection of a Somali company—Hormuud Telecom—that actively funds Al Shabaab in Somalia, an offshoot of Al Qaeda, Omar’s updated version of “some people did something” in reference to 9/11. And still the media, including excellent ones like Judicial Watch, refer to Omar as “controversial”, instead of identifying her for what she truly is: a treacherous, terrorist supporting member of U.S. Congress

