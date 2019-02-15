THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Rep. Ilhan Omar lashed out at a CNN reporter on Capitol Hill Wednesday after he asked her to further explain a tweet that attacked President Trump.

How Ilhan Omar is dealing with the aftermath of her controversial remarks, as Pelosi says she won't be stripped from committee spots, Engel declines to comment, and Omar says: "What's wrong with you?" when asked about her morning tweet on Trump. pic.twitter.com/yPdEq3D7N2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 14, 2019

In a report aired Wednesday night on “Erin Burnett OutFront,” senior Congressional correspondent Manu Raju was seen first approaching Mrs. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, to ask about Mr. Trump’s call for her to resign from Congress amid allegations of anti-Semitism.

“The president said that you should resign and the vice president said you should be held accountable for your views. Can you respond to that?” Mr. Raju asked the freshman congresswoman.

“No, thank you,” Mrs. Omar responded before retreating behind a door that read, “members and staff only.”

Mr. Raju later tried to ask the congresswoman to further explain her tweet earlier Wednesday that accused the president of “trafficking” in hate against “Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more.”

“This morning you said the president trafficked—” Mr. Raju began.