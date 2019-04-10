THE DAILY CALLER:

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar described the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States in a nonspecific way during a recent speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Omar delivered the keynote speech at a fundraiser for CAIR in late March and urged Muslim Americans to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.” In one part of her speech that surfaced on Twitter this week, Omar described the 9/11 attacks in a peculiar way.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said.

CAIR has notable ties to Islamic terrorist groups and was listed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as an unindicted co-conspirator in funneling millions of dollars to Hamas.